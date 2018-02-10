Traffic Wars: How Nashville’s growth is impacting traffic airs all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s pretty simple math–more people plus more cars equals more traffic problems.

People in Davidson County may vote on a transit plan to help, but even if it passes, the impact won’t be seen for years.

News 2 is digging deeper into Nashville’s traffic nightmare all day Thursday in every newscast.

“Nashville 2018: Traffic Wars” will investigate the impact the city’s growth is having on drivers, businesses and surrounding counties.

We’ll also look at potential short-term solutions.

“Nashville 2018: Traffic Wars” begins Thursday on Good Morning Nashville at 4 a.m. and continues throughout the day in every newscast.