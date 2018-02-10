FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR MOST OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE AND SOUTHERN KENTUCKY. FLOOD ADVISORIES UP NOW FOR MOST OF MIDDLE TN AS 1-2″ OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN LEADING TO SOME FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS AND AREAS NEAR STREAMS AND CREEKS.

Several rounds of of rain with pockets of heavy downpours will be pushing across the mid-state today, tonight, through Sunday morning, with the potential to drop 2-4″ of rain.

First, local creeks will rise again, possibly causing flooding or roadways in low lying areas. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. This will be especially dangerous after dark tonight when motorists cannot see flooded roads as well.

Larger rivers will rise Sunday-Tuesday causing localized flooding in low areas along the river banks.

Sunday will feature on and off again showers in the morning tapering off to isolated showers in the afternoon. It will be cooler only warming to around 50.

More showers move in Sunday night into early Monday and in area far north and west there could be pockets of freezing rain. We aren’t expecting any ice accumulation.

When you add everything up over the next three days coming, 1-4 inches of rain could fall. We will continue to monitor river levels in the event of minor flooding which is possible with this amount of rain expected.

