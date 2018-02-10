Preds down Canadiens 3-2 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They’ve earned points in 14 of their last 15 games and with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night the Nashville Predators are on top of the Central division.

Scott Hartnell scored his eighth goal of the season to tie the game in the second period and Kevin Fiala notched his 18th goal to give the Preds a third period lead before goalie Pekka Rinne shut the door in overtime.

Rinne was fantastic for the Predators moving to 9-1 in his last 10 games with 47 saves (a season best) as he held the Canadiens scoreless in the shootout.

The 47 saves are the second most of Rinne’s career and the talk has already started for a Vezina Trophy award at seasons end.

With the win the Preds have now earned 75 points and own a 2 point lead over the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division.

The Predators return home for a 4 game home stand starting Tuesday with a game against the St. Louis Blues.