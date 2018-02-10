Police: Antioch man admits to sexual interest in children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly searching for and viewing more than 100 graphic and sexually explicit images of children, according to a Metro Police report.

The report states that Brandon Reynolds was arrested late Friday at his home on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Detectives with Metro Nashville’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit said they found images of child porn on Reynold’s smart phone.

Many of the images were of girls between the ages of 5 and 14. One photo even showing a criminal act involving a toddler, according to police.

Investigators said that Reynolds admitted to having a sexual interest in children and cooperated with police.

He’s charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor over 100 times items B FELONY.