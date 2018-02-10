Police investigating 2 bank robberies in Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Det. Sgt. Jim Vaughn with Hendersonville police confirmed the department was investigating 2 bank robberies Saturday.

One of the banks robbed is the SunTrust on E. Main Street where there was a heavy police presence around 1:45 p.m. The other bank was the Bank of America on W. Main Street.

Officers said they believe it’s the same suspect that committed both crimes.

The suspect is described as having on an “old man” mask and sunglasses. Police said the person showed no skin so it could be a man or a woman.

The robber had a gun and handed the teller a note in at least one of the banks.

Officials are asking citizens to look at the person’s walk and clothes to recognize them.

Officers said that there were two cars seen in the area during the robberies, a black sedan and a red vehicle with a camper shell.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.