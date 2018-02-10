Middle Tennessee roads closed, rivers under flood advisories due to heavy rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A weekend of heavy rain is causing flooding in some spots around Middle Tennessee.
There are roads in some counties that have a heavy presence of water and are deemed impassible.
The roads so far are:
DICKSON COUNTY: 1045 Fabric Road and Old Pond Lane from Yellow Creek to 647 Pond Lane are closed due to flooding.
WILSON COUNTY: Bluebird Road in Lebanon closed due to the creek flooding and covering the roadway
DAVIDSON COUNTY: Harpeth River at Bellevue is under flood advisory and is expected to crest Sunday morning
RUTHERFORD COUNTY: Mapleview Street in Smyrna closed due to flooding