Man charged in crash at Lawrence County off-road park that critically injured child

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators say a Fayetteville man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol Friday night when he crashed a jeep at an off-road park in Lawrence County, critically injuring a 12-year-old girl.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports Thomas Edward Ruggieri, 50, was driving the jeep at Wheelin In The Country in Summertown when he wrecked.

Deputies said his 14-year-old daughter and his daughter’s 12-year-old friend were also in the vehicle and were not restrained.

Ruggieri’s 14-year-old daughter was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Deputies said the 12-year-old was thrown from the jeep and “suffered serious bodily injury”.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Ruggieri was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and vehicular assault.

He is being held in the Lawrence County jail without bond.