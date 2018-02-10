Flooding potential in Middle TN, Southern KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Flood Watch continues for most of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky until Sunday afternoon. As low pressure rides up a stationary front, steady rain with pockets of heavy downpours will persist through tonight and early Sunday.

2-4″ of rain are likely which could cause localized flooding.

As of late morning, flood advisories had been issued for creeks and low-lying areas in Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, and Macon counties in Tennessee, and Clinton Cumberland, Monroe, and Russell counties in Kentucky.

IMPACTS:

Today-Sunday morning: Creeks will swell with some flooding of low-lying areas.

Sunday-Tuesday: Larger rivers and streams will rise flooding low-lying areas long their banks.

If you encounter a flooded roadway in your car, don’t try to cross it. You cannot tell how deep the swift moving water is. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

