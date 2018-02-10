Brie’s Best Bets for Saturday, February 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday will be a great day for a movie… and this one is free!

The Wilson County Veterans Museum will host a public viewing of “Time Changes Everything,” which chronicles former Wilson County resident Hubert D. Clemmons, Junior’s time as a B-24 pilot during World War 2.

The movie starts at 2 p.m and you can come early for a tour of the museum and chance to meet the filmmaker.

After the movie head over to Ford Ice Center where you can catch the semi-final game of the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Student athletes from all over the south will put their skills to the test and try to win it all!

The semi-finals start at 5 p.m. and it costs $12 for adults, $10 for kids.

Also on Saturday, witness bulls, broncs and a whole lot more as the gates swing open for the CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo!

It all goes down at Bridgestone Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the pre-show with pony rides, autographs and behind the scenes tours.

The rodeo itself tests the talents of the nation’s top professional cowboys.

Saturday is the second and final day of the rodeo. Tickets start at $20.