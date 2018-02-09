Weekend Washout: Flooding possible in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wet, wild weather expected this weekend that could result in areas of flooding.

Two systems are working together and should team up to produce widespread downpours beginning Saturday morning. A warm front to the south and a cold front to the west clash in Middle Tennessee, as well as southern Kentucky.

The cold front will take over and stall. When this happens, several days of rain over the same area is the end result, potentially leading to flooding.

Rain will begin early Saturday with waves of torrential through Sunday afternoon. Overall totals range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated spots of 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Heaviest amounts should fall south of Interstate 40, but with this much over a large area, river gauges will be monitored closely.

As a reminder, if you come across a road completely submerged in water, turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is.

