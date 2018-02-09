Vigil held for teen slain while “play fighting” with gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil was held Friday night for a 15-year-old who was accidently shot and killed while pretending to fight with a friend.

Jeremiah Shelton died Wednesday after being rushed to Vanderbilt Medical

His family and friends said the Whites Creek High School student was a track star, had a smile that could light up a room and never met a stranger.

“He would always find a friend anywhere he was,” said a family friend. “This is for him tonight.”

Jeremiah’s father took the opportunity to address the many youth that were in the crowd.

“I want everybody to stay prayed up and stay safe out here because it’s an ugly world out here so y’all got to careful out here,” he said.

Metro Police say 19-year-old Joshua Hockett accidently shot Shelton while they were “play fighting”.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene but police won’t say who the guns belong to.

Three teens inside the apartment corroborated Hockett’s story but there were no adults present at the time.

Jeremiah’s aunt told News 2 that she’s struggling to forgive the teen suspect but she has a message for parents.

“These kids struggle every day with these life decisions right and wrong cause and effect,” Denise Hereford told News 2. “We as adults need to teach our children how to love one another, respect one another.”

Jeremiah Shelton is the fifth teen to be killed so far this year.

Hockett is in jail on a $150,000 bond. His court date is on Monday.