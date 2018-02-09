Teen to be remembered with vigil after East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil will be held Friday night at the East Nashville apartment complex where a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed earlier this week.

A vigil for Jeremiah Shelton will be held Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road near Cahal Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

Jeremiah was a ninth grader at Whites Creek High School, according to police. A GoFundMe was set up to help his family with final expenses. Click here to donate.

News 2 reached out to Metro Schools for comment. The district released a statement, which said they were notified of the tragic news late Wednesday night.

“He was a popular student in the ninth grade at Whites Creek and was admired by both staff and students,” a statement from the district says, adding, “The entire MNPS staff extends heartfelt sympathy to Jeremiah’s family and friends. Counselors will be on hand today at the school to support faculty, staff and students.”

“He was full of life and personality. This death of a Whites Creek High School family member hurts deeply. Without question, this is another life taken too soon,” said Dr. James Bailey, principal.

Jeremiah is the fifth person under the age of 19 killed so far in 2018.

Ultimately, Joshua Hockett, 19, was charged with criminal homicide in Jeremiah’s death. According to an arrest warrant, Hockett admitted to accidentally shooting the boy while the two were “play fighting.” He’s been held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

The four other young people killed in Nashville so far this year are:

Samaii Daniel, 5 – Shot and killed outside her home on Jan 12, 2018 Sammarre Daniel, 8 – – Shot and killed outside her home on Jan 12, 2018 Jose Gutierrez, 16 – shot inside of a car; dropped off at a hospital, where he died on Jan 16, 2018 Thomas Howard, 15 – shot and killed outside his home on Jan 23, 2018

