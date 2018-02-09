Teen injured in north Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in north Nashville Friday evening.

Officers responded to the call in the 700 block of 25th Ave. N.

Police said that the shots were fired at a group of teens from a moving car, hitting one of them.

The teen was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not known if this shooting is connected to the shooting outside of Pearl-Cohn High School Friday afternoon.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.