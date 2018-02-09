Student shot outside of Pearl Cohn H.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in front of Pearl Cohn High School Friday afternoon.

According to police, shots were fired just off the school’s campus, located at 904 24th Avenue North, at 2:33 p.m., just three minutes after class was dismissed for the day.

A student at the scene told News 2 he heard as many as six gunshots and saw the victim drop to the ground.

Metro police confirmed the teen was shot several times and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent surgery late Friday. He was last listed in critical condition, police said.

In a news conference Commander Terrance Graves said the victim, whose identity has not been released, was not a current student at the high school and it’s possible he may have been targeted.

A heavy police presence remains at the school as the investigation continues.

“Whenever we have a shooting at a school like this we’re going to have a large response,” Commander Graves said.

The gunman has not been taken into custody and a suspect description was not immediately released.

Pearl Cohn was placed on a lockout for a short time after the shooting. Students left on campus will be escorted home by staff unless a parent picks them up.

