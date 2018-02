NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Schools student was hit by a car Friday morning before school.

It happened at North Sixth Street and Howerton Street around 7:45 a.m.

Officials told News 2 the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. An update on the student’s condition was not released.

Police at the scene said the incident was an accident and the driver of the car will not be charged.