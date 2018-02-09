Serial robbery suspects linked to crimes in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects who led authorities on a statewide manhunt have been linked to robberies across Nashville.

Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52, and Dewayne Halfacre were initially wanted for robbing a market in Alamville in January.

Howell was taken into custody in Marion County. Halfacre was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List and arrested near Chattanooga after a five-day manhunt.

The two are now accused of robbing a Mapco on Highway 70 on Dec. 16 and a Shell station on White Bridge Road on Jan. 13. Howell and an unidentified white man are believed to have robbed a Delta Express on Old Hickory Boulevard on Dec. 21.

Howell is now in the Metro jail and facing three counts of aggravated robbery charges.

No additional information was released.