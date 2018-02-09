Police: Shoplifting suspect shot by gas station clerk in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shoplifting suspect was shot early Friday morning by a clerk outside a Bordeaux gas station, according to police.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Kwik Sak on the intersection of Clarksville Pike and South Hamilton Road.

Metro police said a man in his 40s attempted to seal a case of beer from the store.

As the suspect was leaving, the store clerk followed the man outside and there was some sort of confrontation on the sidewalk, according to police.

The clerk fired at least one shot, hitting the suspect in his leg. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Metro police are working to determine if the suspect had a weapon and the clerk is being questioned by detectives.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.