Police: Man arrested believed to be responsible for almost 20 car burglaries

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville police arrested a man they believed is the suspect in a rash of car burglaries.

Police arrested Tyler Decamp Friday morning and believe he’s the prime suspect in nearly 20 car burglaries that took place two weeks ago in the Ballenger Drive subdivision in Nolensville.

Officers said that Decamp became a suspect in the case when he was caught on video breaking into cars.

“He was checking doors to see if they were unlocked, and any vehicles found unlocked he’d grab what he could and keep running,” said Detective Christine Gillman.

Nolensville dectectives told News 2 that they had been watching Decamps home for two weeks, waiting for the 24-year-old to show up.

“We’ve been watching the house a week and a half or so and today we made contact with the mother and he was there. He had just woke up, we walked in, we caught him off guard, we told him we had an arrest warrant for him. we put his hands behind his back. The first thing he said is i didn’t do anything,”said Gillman.

Police have not recovered much of the stolen items ranging iPads to Laptops to power tools.

Decamp is in the Williamson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Nolensville police said multiple agencies from Rutherford County, Williamson County, Franklin, and Brentwood helped bring the case together.