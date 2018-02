NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 and local radio station I 106.7 teamed up for the second annual “I Love Nashville Teddy Bear” drive.

The bears help police and firefighter comfort children in the middle of a crisis or tragedy.

The Nashville District Attorney’s Office and property assessor’s office joined in to see which office could collect more stuffed animals.

Together, both offices collected more than 700 stuffed animals.

