Nashville Soccer Club makes hometown debut Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday will be a big day in Nashville for soccer fans as Nashville SC hits the field for the first time.

The organization said its first professional game in Nashville against Atlanta United is sold out.

“I think for everyone at the club, we all want to make sure that this a wonderful occasion,” Head coah Gary Smith said. “On the field we want to give the fans a good viewing of some of the things we are capable of and also an experience that they can look at and think, ‘You know… I want to be back there next time they play.’”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at First Tennessee Park.

Season tickets can still be purchased at www.nashvillesc.com or call 615-457-8200.