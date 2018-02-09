Nashville Mayor Megan Barry adamant she won’t resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an interview with News 2, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said she has no plans to resign after her extramarital affair with her former head of security came to light.

Since last week’s admission, many Nashvillians have called for the mayor to step down from her position.

“I don’t plan on resigning,” she said.

Barry said the affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest began in 2016, not too long after she took office in late 2015.

She said the relationship with Forrest has since ended and she remains adamant that nothing illegal took place during the pair’s affair.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has since launched an investigation into the matter.

“At the moment, I fully believe that the TBI investigation will conclude that there were no taxpayer dollars that were misued,” she said.

The mayor added, “As far as I know, and this is all new territory to me, but I will tell you clearly for me – the faster this gets resolved, the better for my family and the citizens of Nashville.”

Earlier this week an ethics complaint was filed against Barry.

Click here for complete coverage of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.