Metro police: 3 arrested, more than 70 pounds of drugs found in short term rental property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrested three men Friday during a drug investigation at a short term rental property.

Officers conducted the investigation in the 2900 block of Tuggle Ave. in south Nashville.

Police said they found 70 pounds of marijuana and $71,000 in cash in the home.

Officers said they arrested three California men in the drug raid.

34-year-old Bruce Malmstead, 38-year-old Fred Ferguson, and 34-year-old Ricky Ware, were all taken into custody on felony marijuana charges.

The marijuana has a street value of $250,000. Police said they also seized a flow chart from the property, showing a possible distribution chain.

Malmstead’s bail was set at $76,000. Bail for Ferguson and Ware was set at $77,000.