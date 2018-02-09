High tech ShotSpotter to put ears on streets of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an effort to reduce gun violence, Nashville will try out Shot Spotter, a system of audio sensors that can help police pinpoint the sound of gunfire and respond to shootings faster.

Metro council approved funding for a pilot program Tuesday night.

An alarming number of shootings, 422, were reported last year in Nashville, according to the Mayor’s office. By next summer the city plans to install sensors in the Cayce, Napier/Sudekum, and Buena Vista Heights/Elizabeth Park neighborhoods, which have the highest reports of illegal gunfire..

“ShotSpotter will help us to better track gunfire and allow our officers to respond faster and more safely, recover evidence such as shell casings or guns, interview witnesses, and ensure timely medical attention for any gunshot victims, said Mayor Megan Barry. “We are confident that this technology will help us better understand and address gun violence in Nashville.”

MORE: Nashville wants technology that ‘hears’ gunshots placed at Cayce Homes

The ShotSpotter system uses audio sensors installed on light posts and buildings. A news release describes how it will work:

When a gun is fired, the sensors triangulate the sound of the gunshot and pinpoint the location of the shots, as well as recording the number of shots fired. ShotSpotter-trained acoustic experts review and classify all gunfire incidents and alert law enforcement within a minute — and usually within 30 seconds — of the gunshot occurring. ShotSpotter delivers real-time data to dispatch centers, patrol cars, and even smartphones, alerting police officers of gunshot crimes in progress. This precise information allows officers and first responders to make more informed decisions and provide a better and faster emergency response.

Police Chief Steve Anderson said. “I expect that ShotSpotter technology will complement our proactive strategies, which include adding extra-duty officers into the areas to both deter crime and strengthen relationships with neighbors.”

There will be community meetings in each neighborhood targeted.

Cayce meeting: Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Martha O’Bryan Center from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Buena Vista Heights/Elizabeth Park meeting: Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the North Precinct Community Room from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Napier/Sudekum meeting: Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Pruitt Library from 5:30-7:00 p.m.