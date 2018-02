NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Metro Schools teacher will spend the next 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jarrett Jones secretly recorded dozens of underage Metro students while they changed clothes inside a closet.

Jones was a teacher at Napier Elementary School at the time of his arrest.

After his prison sentence is served, he will be required to be on the sex offender registry.

