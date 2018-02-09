Do you think high tech tools like ShotSpotter can help reduce shootings in Nashville?

Nashville will try out ShotSpotter, a system of audio sensors installed on light poles and buildings, that can help police pinpoint the sound of gunfire and respond to shootings faster.

Metro Council approved funding for a pilot program Tuesday night. The system is expected to be activated by next summer in three areas with the highest reports of illegal gunfire.

News 2 wants to know…Do you think technology like ShotSpotter can help reduce shootings in Nashville? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.