Bank robbery suspect barricades himself inside Clarksville motel room

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for robbing a Clarksville bank has barricaded himself inside a motel early Friday morning.

Clarksville police said the suspect is inside a room at the Motel 6 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The suspect is reportedly armed and alone in the room. Guests in surrounding rooms have been evacuated.

Clarksville police said it received a tip the suspect was at the motel and began evacuating rooms around 2:15 a.m.

SWAT officers have been called in to assist police. No contact has been established between negotiators and the suspect, according to Clarksville police.

He is wanted for robbing the Bank of America on Madison Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the man entered the bank and gave the clerk a note demanding money. The bank employee complied and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

THEY GOT A TIP THAT THE BANKER ROBBERY SUSPECT WAS AT MOTEL

AROUND 2:18 THEY WENT THERE AT AND STARTED TO EVACAUTE SURROUNDING ROOMS…

SWAT TEAM WAS CALLED IN TO ASSIT

THEY BELIVED SUSPECT IS ALONE

BARRICADED

THEY BELIVFE HE IS ARMRED

JIM KNOLL DOESN’T THNK TTHINK THEY’VE MADE CONTACT WITH SUSPECT YET

POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING SUSPECTS NAME

BUT THEY THINK THEY KNOW HIS NAME