Army Corps of Engineers preparing Cumberland river for weekend of heavy rainfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Army Corps of Engineers are preparing the Cumberland river for the weekend rainfall expected to arrive Saturday.

The Nashville district of the Army Corps of Engineers said that they are managing releases as appropriate at it’s dams on the Cumberland.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for surrounding areas and is forecasting the potential for some rivers and streams to reach or pass flood stage.

The Cumberland river at Nashville in Riverfront park is forecasted by the NWS to crest at 31 feet Monday morning. The flood stage is 40 feet.

The Cumberland at Clarksville is expected to crest at 39.8 feet. The flood stage is 46 feet.

The Nashville district says its water managers “are closely monitoring the Cumberland River System and communicating with local, state, and federal partners to best regulate releases from the basin’s 10 multipurpose reservoirs.”