WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.

Fire officials responded to the call around 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Williamson County fire Marshall Bob Galoppi confirmed that two people were killed in the blaze.

Galoppi said that one of the victims was wheelchair bound and couldn’t make it out of the house.

It’s not yet known how the fire started.

