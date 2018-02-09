16 dogs rescued from suspected fighting operation in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sixteen dogs were rescued from a suspected fighting operation in Humphreys County.

A tip from a concerned citizen led the Animal Rescue Corps and authorities to a Waverly County home.

The tipster reported that as many as 80 dogs were being kept in the woods behind a home.

Upon arriving to the scene, rescuers found 16 dogs, mostly American Pit Bull Terriers and German Shepherds. Officials said all of the canines needed medical attention and none of them had access to food or fresh water.

According to a release, some of the dogs were tethered with heavy logging chains to steaks and others were in pens. Officials said more than 60 other makeshift shelters used as dog houses and other evidence suggested many more dogs had been moved from the property recently.

“Efforts are currently underway to locate and rescue the rest of the dogs moved off this property,” said ARC President Scotlund Haisley “We and our law enforcement partners won’t give up.”

ARC said it also identified dogfighting paraphernalia such as a treadmill, a springboard and other equipment suggesting dog fighting has occurred on the property.

“Dog fighting is a felony and we take this very seriously in our county,” said Humphreys County Sheriff, Chris Davis, “We will continue on this case until we bring everyone involved to justice.”

Anyone with information on the case should call the Humphreys Sheriff’s Department at 931-296-2301.