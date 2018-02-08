TSU coach helps domestic violence victims with basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Physical violence, domestic violence in particular, impacts families across the nation in staggering numbers.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically assaulted by an intimate partner in the United States.

On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls made to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

Tennessee State University’s Men’s Basketball Coach Dana Ford and his wife Christina started the Rebound Foundation, which is committed to helping victims of domestic violence.

On Thursday night, TSU will host Belmont at the Gentry Center for a cross-town rivalry game. Attendees can make a donation to the Rebound Foundation.

Click here to learn more.