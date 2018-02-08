TBI: Former police officer indicted after assaulting man in custody

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former police officer in South Pittsburg was arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man after he’d been taken into custody on Oct. 7, 2017.

He is no longer employed by the South Pittsburg Police Department, the TBI said.

Chance, 27, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of assault, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of official misconduct.

He reportedly surrendered himself to a TBI agent Thursday morning and was booked into the Marion County jail on $5,000 bond.