TBI: Director Mark Gwyn announces plans to retire this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday he plans to retire this summer.

Mark Gwyn sent a letter to all of his employees saying his retirement will go into effect June 1 after spending 14 years as director.

Director Gwyn noted the search and selection process for his successor will begin ahead of his final day. His full letter to employees reads:

I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years and have lovingly served as your Director for 14 years, however, the time has come for me to retire. I have prayed and thought about this decision for some time now and I believe this is the right time for me and for the Bureau. During my tenure, I believe I have done all that I can do to improve our resources, training and equipment for the Bureau family and along with your hard work, TBI has become the best state law enforcement agency in this state and this country. We have come a very long way and I am honored to have served in this capacity for so long. I hope I have left in part, a legacy that reflects the integrity, leadership and compassion that touches every facet of this agency. It was my goal to leave the Bureau better than it was when it was given to me. I will remain as TBI Director until June 1, 2018. During that time, the selection process will begin for my successor. Please continue your dedication and remain diligent to succeed in our mission of “That Guilt Shall Not Escape, Nor Innocence Suffer.