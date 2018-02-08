Surprise your Valentine with a visit from Titans’ T-Rac

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you don’t have anything special for your significant other—the Tennessee Titans want to help!

You can surprise your Valentine with a visit from the Titans mascot T-Rac.

Within the Middle Tennessee area, T-Rac will personally deliver a fun Valentine’s Day gift to your special person at their office, home or school.

The gift includes:

A visit full of Valentine’s love from T-Rac himself

A Bundtlet tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes (includes 3 bundlets)

T-Rac stuffed beanie toy

A red long-stemmed rose

Valentine’s Card (with personal message from YOU!)

T-Rac autographed photo card

T-Rac will be delivering the Valentines on Feb. 12, 13 and 14. Valentine recipients must live within a 35-mile radius of T-Rac’s home of Nissan Stadium.

