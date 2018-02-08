Latest StormTracker Forecast

A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE DUCK RIVER AT CENTERVILLE IN HICKMAN COUNTY. IT WILL CREST FRIDAY NIGHT.

Clouds and rain are out, and sunshine paves the way for the rest of the week.

Still chilly as temperatures rise from the 20s to 40s this afternoon. Plus, sunshine is expected to be out and about all day.

My advice, take full advantage of the weather Friday. It’s going to be AMAZING. Highs in the low 60s with plenty of sun.

By the weekend, rain comes back in both Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, looks like rain should be locked in through Monday morning.

