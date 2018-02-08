Preds take Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, the Good Morning Nashville team took the Hot Pepper Challenge, which helps raise money and awareness for ALS.

The challenge is where you eat really hot peppers, make a donation and challenge someone else to participate.

The GMN gang challenged the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans front offices and the Preds happily accepted.

“We all need to take the Hot Pepper Challenge to help raise awareness and funds for the ALS. No one should face it, let’s do the right thing Smashville, like we always do,” said Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry.

The Preds, in turn, challenged every opponent the team faced in last season’s historic Stanley Cup run.

“We had such a great time last year in the playoffs, we want to challenge our opponents from last year. The Chicago Blackhawks, the St. Louis Blues, the Anaheim Ducks and even the Pittsburgh Penguins to match us and take this on with their executive team and all their employees and do something very painful,” added Henry.

The goal of the Hot Pepper Challenge is to raise $1 million. So far, it has raised more than $110,000.

Click here to learn more.