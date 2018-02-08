Predators fall to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mike Hoffman scored three minutes into overtime and the Senators knocked off the Predators 4-3 victory Thursday night in Ottawa.

Hoffman raced passed Roman Josi to beat Juuse Saros for the game winner.

PK Subban scored twice for the Predators and sent the game to overtime with a devastating slapshot in the third period. The two goals for Subban are 14 and 15 for the season and already give him a career high.

The Predators led the game 2-1 in the first period after Nick Bonino fed Calle Jarnkrok for his 13th goal of the season.

The Senators scored the next two though on goals by Max McCormick and Magnus Paajarvi to take a 3-2 lead.

Sarros finished the game with 32 saves for Nashville, while Craig Anderson had 35 for Ottawa.

The Predators fall to 32-12-9 and have picked up at least one point in 13 of their last 14 games.