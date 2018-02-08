POLL: Is government doing enough to fight the opioid crisis?

Drug overdose deaths are the leading cause of injury death in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Bill Haslam unveiled his $30 million plan to battle the opioid epidemic focused on prevention, treatment and law enforcement. Democrats say it doesn’t go far enough and proposed a $250 million plan to be funded by the state’s rainy day fund.

President Donald Trump has declared opioids a public health emergency, making extra resources available to states. And a congressional committee is looking into how millions of pills end up on the streets.

News 2 wants to know…Is government doing enough to fight the opioid crisis? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.