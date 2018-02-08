Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Panera Bread on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 97.
- Outback Steakhouse on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 99.
- Subway on Charlotte Avenue near White Bridge Road in West Nashville scored 99.
- Subway on Jefferson Street scored 100.
- Taco Bell on Harding Place off I-24 in South Nashville scored 100.
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse passed upon its reinspection. It received a new scored of 88.
