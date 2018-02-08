Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Panera Bread on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 97.

Outback Steakhouse on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 99.

Subway on Charlotte Avenue near White Bridge Road in West Nashville scored 99.

Subway on Jefferson Street scored 100.

Taco Bell on Harding Place off I-24 in South Nashville scored 100.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse passed upon its reinspection. It received a new scored of 88.

