Nashville felon has explanation after found with gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – — A convicted felon has been charged after Metro Police Officers found him with a gun, although the suspect told police there was a reason for it.

Tuesday, officers searched a house on Connare Drive on suspicion of drugs. After getting a search warrant, the officers found meth, ecstasy, marijuana and two guns.

Officers say Timothy Roberts and Shannon Westcott were inside the house when they arrived. Shortly after officers showed them the search warrant and got inside the house, Arash Gangji arrived and told the officers he lived there, too.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers found, “11 grams of meth, 4 ecstasy pills, .380 handgun, a sawed off single shotgun, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia including digital scales, spoons with residue, short straws and pipes.” Officers also found marijuana and small baggies in a jacket, according to the affidavit.

Officers asked Gangji about what was found, including the gun in his bedroom. Gangji told police he was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have guns but “was holding onto the firearm as collateral for money that is owed to him.” According the affidavit, Gangji also admitted to using meth and selling it from the house.

Officers also found keys to a Pontiac Grand Am in one of the bedrooms. The car was parked in the driveway. It turns out that car was reported stolen in Davidson County in November, but Gangji said he got the car from someone named Casey and wasn’t aware it was stolen.

Officers also interviewed Westwood who, according to an arrest affidavit, admitted to using meth although she’s on probation. She also told officers she knew meth was being sold from the house.

Gangji is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Felony.

Westwood is charged with Possession of Firearm with Intent, a Felony.

Roberts faces charges of drug possession.