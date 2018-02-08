Murfreesboro police officer fired amid investigation by THP

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro police officer was fired Wednesday after an investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a press release, Jason McGriff’s termination followed a review of the “facts and circumstances” related his actions while off-duty on June 4.

Details of what happened weren’t released, but the Murfreesboro Police Department said the 25-year-old had been the subject of an investigation by the THP.

As a new employee hired April 17, 2017, McGriff was on a 12-month probationary period.

The police department said pending the investigation by the THP, this is all the information they can release at this time.