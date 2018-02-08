Murfreesboro couple accused of neglecting boy with autism

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro couple was arrested and accused of abusing a child with severe autism.

Police arrested Sharon Robinson, the mother, and Bradley Hill on charges of child abuse and reckless endangerment.

Officers said the two were neglecting Robinson’s son, who has severe autism.

It was after detectives interviewed her that Robinson ended up facing the more serious charge of aggravated child abuse. Police said she had been neglecting her son for a long time. They said the home the child lived in, even his bed, was covered in human and dog feces. The home also did not have running water.

According to a police report, the mother stated she was a meth user and that it contributed to her not caring for the child.

Robinson also reportedly that the child hadn’t been to school in over a month because of conditions of the house.