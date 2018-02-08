Michelle Walker, Spring Hill Middle School, February 8, 2018

Michelle Walker — is a fifth grade math and science teacher at Spring Hill Middle School in Spring Hill, Maury County.

She helps students become tech savvy — which they love.

Students feel empowered to do their best and be their best.

Peers admire her passion for teaching and the long hours she puts in to help students succeed.

So we salute Michelle Walker as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

