Man wanted for robbing Bank of America in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Bank of America on Madison Street just after 2 p.m.

Police said the man entered the bank and gave the clerk a note demanding money. The bank employee complied and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 50s, is around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, a grey sweater or hooded sweatshirt and a black t-shirt.

He may have gotten into an ice blue car, possibly a four-door Nissan.

Anyone with information is urged to call 931-648-0656 Ext. 5365 or the Tips Line at 931-648-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.