Man accused in violent rape of nanny in Nashville park pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Honduran man accused of raping a 18-year-old nanny watching children at a Nashville recreation area in 2016 pleaded guilty in a Nashville court Thursday.

Dennis Naptali Ramos-Montes, a 26-year-old native of Honduras, will serve 19 years concurrently for aggravated rape and six years for aggravated assault.

The attack happened on August 4, 2016 at the Hamilton Creek Recreation Center off Bell Road while the teen was caring for 3-year-old twins.

The victim testified before court in November 2016, saying she noticed the suspect in the park the day of the crime.

She said first she noticed a man staring at her from a car in the parking lot, and then says he approached her while she was on the bike trail.

The victim testified the suspect kept repeating “el Chino” as he walked toward her. In English, that means “the Chinese.”

She told the court she didn’t scream for help when he approached because he looked concerned; she stated that she didn’t feel scared until he covered her mouth and threw her to the ground.

“He covered my mouth, threw me to the ground, knocked my tooth out, and he vaginally raped me and orally raped me,” the victim explained.

She further explained she was able to say “no” but didn’t have time to tell the suspect she had kids with her before he attacked.

After the alleged rape, the victim explained, “I picked up my paints and put on my shows and then I went to go find the boys.”

The nanny testified she told the boys to run as soon as realized what Ramos-Montes was about to do.

She said she found the boys, put them in the car, and drove them straight to their father’s house and told him what happened. That’s when they called police.

The victim says she couldn’t call anyone from the park because the suspect stole her phone.