Fabulous Friday turns to a wet weekend in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sharp turn in the forecast for Middle Tennessee takes place Friday to Saturday.

We go from award winning weather to dismal in the blink of an eye.

Take advantage of the great weather while you can. High pressure moves to the east, returns a south flow, pumping temperatures to the 60s under full sunshine Friday. For the middle of winter, this is some top notch stuff.

As the high drifts further east, rain moves in quickly Saturday morning. Wet weather is not only expected during the first half of the weekend, but through early next week.

When you tally everything up, a solid 1-3 inches of rain could fall from Saturday to Monday. At this time, flooding is not expected. On the bright side, this pattern helps to further reduce drought conditions for parts of Tennessee, especially in Franklin and Lincoln counties.

