Duck River sees minor flooding after heavy rains

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of the Duck River are closed off due to concerns over the rising water.

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of precipitation fell across Hickman County in the last two days.

The river is expected to crest at 17.8 feet by Friday. Flood stage is 22 feet, but any time the river goes above 17, there will be minor flooding.

Anyone who lives nearby or has interests near the river should be alert to possible issues.

Friday will be dry, but more rain is in the forecast over this coming weekend, perhaps several inches, and with the Duck river already running high, additional rises in the river level are likely.