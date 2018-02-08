City begins to educate voters on transit plan ahead of May vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days after the Mayor of Nashville’s transit plan passed with an amendment, the city has rolled out a new initiative to inform people ahead of the May 1st vote.

The “Transit Talk” offers communities and groups a transit expert to break down and answer any questions about the “Let’s Move Nashville” plan that voters may have.

The pillars of that plan, amended from $5 to about $9 billion, include an underground tunnel downtown and a high speed rail.

Erin Hafkenschiel, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Transportation and Sustainability, said the talks will help voters make an informed vote at the polls in three months.

“They’re going to hear about the problem, the need, the fact that we’re growing by a million more people over the next 25 years,” said Hafkenschiel. “Traffic is bad and it’s only going to get worse so we need a bold plan to help address that and be able to manage and accommodate our growth.”

To request a Transit Talk, click here.