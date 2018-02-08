Blackburn reserves $1M in TV ad time before Senate primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A top adviser to U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign says the Republican has reserved nearly $1 million for a statewide TV advertising buy before the Aug. 2 primary.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , a memo from Ward Baker says the April 27-through-Aug. 2 buy involves major cable operators and satellite services in all Tennessee major and small markets. It includes time in the highest-rated programs for Republican primary voters on Fox News Network.

The memo notes that demand for ad space will be at an all-time high because of a competitive governor’s race and congressional contests.

Blackburn faces former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher in the Republican primary. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen is the only Democrat running.

The winner will replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.