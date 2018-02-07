Violent Tennessee robbery solved by foot doctor; 3 arrested

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A foot doctor helped solve a violent robbery in Wayne County. More than a year after the crime, three men are now behind bars, thanks to Dr. Michael Nirenberg.

Now, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is being credited for being the first in the United States to use this different methodology and also lead to a conviction.

“It was a pretty brutal robbery really,” Sheriff Ric Wilson told News 2.

Surveillance video from Jan. 4, 2017 shows three masked men armed with guns violently entering Berry’s Package Store. One of the gunmen hit the owner over the head, terrifying customers, before robbing the store.

“As far as planned robberies go, this one was planned very well. They were in and out in a minute and 38 seconds,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Wilson told News 2 they were grasping for straws for leads to solve the robbery.

“These people were masked, they had gloves on, we had no finger prints, nothing to get DNA, no facial identification what so ever,” he explained.

After analyzing video for hours, detectives believed they had a suspect, a customer from the day before.

“He has a distinct walk,” the sheriff noted.

After a little research, a Wayne County detective found Dr. Nirenberg, a podiatrist who also specializes in forensic gait analysis.

“It’s never been used in the United States before, but its been used in England,” explained the sheriff.

Using gait analysis, the doctor positively identified the customer from the day before as one of the robbers.

“He was identified strictly on his method of walking, his gait. The way he moved, the way he moved his feet, how he moved his hips when he walked,” Sheriff Wilson explained.

More than a year later, they had a break in the case. The Wayne County Sheriffs Office was able to indict Quinton Nance out of Alabama.

The sheriff says he fessed up to the crime and led investigators to his two accomplices, Jesse Armstead and Corey Fuqua.

“The money we spent securing the indictment was a drop in the bucket, as far as I’m concerned, to get these three people off the street,” said the sheriff.

He says all three men are now behind bars each held on a half a million dollar bond–and he would definitely use the methodology again and hopes other law enforcement agencies jump on board here in the United States and do the same.

