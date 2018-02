NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Good Morning Nashville team took the Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS Wednesday morning.

This challenge is where you eat really hot peppers, make a donation and challenge someone else to participate.

GMN has challenged the front offices of the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans.

The goal of the Hot Pepper Challenge is to raise $1 million. So far, it has raised more than $105,000.

